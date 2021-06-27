Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mateusz Beczek

LangSTAR - logotype

Mateusz Beczek
Mateusz Beczek
Hire Me
  • Save
LangSTAR - logotype design icon mark symbol branding identity illustration typography design logo language school language school logotype logo
LangSTAR - logotype design icon mark symbol branding identity illustration typography design logo language school language school logotype logo
Download color palette
  1. Kasia_dribbble_logo_1.png
  2. 2Kasia_dribbble_logo_1.png

Hi guys! 🙃

A few months ago I made logotype for language school LangSTAR. 😁
This school specialises in English, Spanish and German.

Click link below if you want to know more about LangSTAR

https://www.facebook.com/UslugiJezykoweLangSTAR/?ref=py_c

I am open to cooperation and to face new challenges, so If you need any help,
let me know. 👇
luckyhorseds@gmail.com

Mateusz Beczek
Mateusz Beczek
UI/UX Design & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Mateusz Beczek

View profile
    • Like