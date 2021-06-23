Nemanja Vilovski

House + Letter K - logo mark exploration

Nemanja Vilovski
Nemanja Vilovski
  • Save
House + Letter K - logo mark exploration graphic design realestate logo house real-estate logotype logodesign design mark minimal logo
Download color palette

Logo mark exploration for a real-estate company. Which one you like better?

Nemanja Vilovski
Nemanja Vilovski

More by Nemanja Vilovski

View profile
    • Like