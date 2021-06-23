Donasi App

Dina Noviana

Hello everyone!

Here is the part of my college project.
Donasi is an application that aims to help improve social welfare through online fundraising activities. This app provides functionality for fundraisers (admins) and donors (users).

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
