Softbird - logo sketch design monogram symbol mark branding minimal code technology software bird negative space concept sketch logo softbird
approved logo design for Softbird, a software company from munich. They wanted a strong, bold and sassy logo.

What do you think about it?

More details coming soon..

Logo Designer from Stuttgart, Germany
