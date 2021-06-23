Mihai Dolganiuc

Letter A / Triangle iOs Icon (Unused)

Letter A / Triangle iOs Icon (Unused)
Hi everyone, as I was working on the Futuristic Redesign Series I developed this shiny iOs icon as a result of my previous post (App Store Icon)

Decided to share it as a separate post instead of keeping it for myself.

