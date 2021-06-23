Alex Tkachev

AR Painters App

Alex Tkachev
Alex Tkachev
Hire Me
  • Save
AR Painters App mobile application ux design ui ux vr app ar app ar mobile app design app mobile app branding logo illustration web ux ui elements uidesign ui design
Download color palette

Hello friends.
AR app concept for choosing right colors for your house.

Let me know If you like it.

I'm always open for new projects!
Send me a message: lehantinfix@gmail.com

Alex Tkachev
Alex Tkachev
Awwwards Young Jury & Freelance UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Alex Tkachev

View profile
    • Like