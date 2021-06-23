Violeta Patolova Paolini

Smile Lettering Illustration

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini
  • Save
Smile Lettering Illustration smile procreate art web illustration lettering love lettering design cyrillic lettering oranges illustration seamless pattern oranges pattern illustration orange pattern pattern pattern illustration graphic design flower illustration typography botanical lettering design botanical art illustration
Download color palette

I’m so in love with oranges this season and can’t stop illustrating.
If you love lettering and oranges just press the heart button 🍊❤️ 😉

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini

More by Violeta Patolova Paolini

View profile
    • Like