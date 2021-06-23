Pratiksha Sharma

AFTER GLOW | BRANDING AND PACKAGING

Pratiksha Sharma
Pratiksha Sharma
  • Save
AFTER GLOW | BRANDING AND PACKAGING visual identity candle packaging candle packaging brand identity branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

After glow is a brand of homemade scented candles, which help to create an atmosphere where you can relax.

Check out the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120791771/AFTER-GLOW-BRANDING-AND-PACKAGING

Thank You!

Note: It is a personal project which is copyrighted by the artist. If you wish to collaborate, feel free to mail at pratiksha.sharma.5817@gmail.com

Pratiksha Sharma
Pratiksha Sharma

More by Pratiksha Sharma

View profile
    • Like