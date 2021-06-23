Mayank Shiroya

Bakery shop Ui Design dark mode

Mayank Shiroya
Mayank Shiroya
  • Save
Bakery shop Ui Design dark mode mobile app mobile ui mobile food bread black darkmode dark bakery design 3d art beautiful uiux ux ui
Download color palette

This is beautiful bakery ui in dark mode

Mayank Shiroya
Mayank Shiroya

More by Mayank Shiroya

View profile
    • Like