santuy_dsgn

S5 monogram logo

santuy_dsgn
santuy_dsgn
  • Save
S5 monogram logo s5 simple typography lineart concept symbol monogram vector illustration app icon brand branding logo lettering design
Download color palette

What do you think about this design?
Leave your feedback in the comments 👇

Contact me if you want to hire me :
EMAIL | | WhatsApp

another portfolio check here :
Instagram | behance | facebook

santuy_dsgn
santuy_dsgn

More by santuy_dsgn

View profile
    • Like