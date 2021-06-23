Designer Syed

Shopping App

Designer Syed
Designer Syed
  • Save
Shopping App app design web
Download color palette

Hello!

This is my new exploration for Garments Shopping App Design. Hope you guys like it.

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L).
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
desiginersyed@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Designer Syed
Designer Syed

More by Designer Syed

View profile
    • Like