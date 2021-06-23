Jay Banik

UX & UI Design of Payment & Personal Finance Management App

Jay Banik
Jay Banik
Hire Me
  • Save
UX & UI Design of Payment & Personal Finance Management App personal finance management payment-app mobile-app ux design
UX & UI Design of Payment & Personal Finance Management App personal finance management payment-app mobile-app ux design
UX & UI Design of Payment & Personal Finance Management App personal finance management payment-app mobile-app ux design
Download color palette
  1. IMG_20210623_142533.jpg
  2. Frame 660.jpg
  3. Frame 659.jpg

Digital Payment and Personal Financial Management App for Indian Market.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Jay Banik
Jay Banik
Design System, eCommerce Design, Enterprise Design Solutions
Hire Me

More by Jay Banik

View profile
    • Like