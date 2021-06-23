Letter P + Capture Logo Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone,
Here is another exploration I've been working on over the last month.
Based on the last logo post, this one represents the combination between the letter P and the capture symbol.
Feedback is welcome!
Need help with your future logo?
I'm currently available for new projects!
victormureacontact@gmail.com