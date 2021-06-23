Victor Murea

Victor Murea
Letter P + Capture Logo Design icon creative app lens camera photo photography colors exploration p mark symbol logo logo design brand identity identity branding brand capture
Hello everyone,

Here is another exploration I've been working on over the last month.

Based on the last logo post, this one represents the combination between the letter P and the capture symbol.

Feedback is welcome!

Victor Murea
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
