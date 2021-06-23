Suzy Goodmorning

A new logo for Warhammer 40k custom miniatures store

Suzy Goodmorning
Suzy Goodmorning
  • Save
A new logo for Warhammer 40k custom miniatures store medal lines logotype minimalism brand design text tex typography graphic design branding logo
A new logo for Warhammer 40k custom miniatures store medal lines logotype minimalism brand design text tex typography graphic design branding logo
A new logo for Warhammer 40k custom miniatures store medal lines logotype minimalism brand design text tex typography graphic design branding logo
A new logo for Warhammer 40k custom miniatures store medal lines logotype minimalism brand design text tex typography graphic design branding logo
A new logo for Warhammer 40k custom miniatures store medal lines logotype minimalism brand design text tex typography graphic design branding logo
A new logo for Warhammer 40k custom miniatures store medal lines logotype minimalism brand design text tex typography graphic design branding logo
A new logo for Warhammer 40k custom miniatures store medal lines logotype minimalism brand design text tex typography graphic design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. gif.gif
  2. Группа 0.png
  3. Группа 2.png
  4. Группа 1.png
  5. Группа 3.png
  6. Группа 4.png
  7. Группа 5.png

MiniaturePaintingUA is an eBay Store what creates and sells Warhammer 40k exclusive painted miniatures and 3D-printed models.
www.ebay.com/str/miniaturepaintingua

Suzy Goodmorning
Suzy Goodmorning
pretty much 2d-artist :3

More by Suzy Goodmorning

View profile
    • Like