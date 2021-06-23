Vladyslav

CRM for Hospital, Dashboard

CRM for Hospital, Dashboard medicaldashboard medicalcrm medical crmhospital westinhd khovrenkojr hospital crm dashboard
The screen shows the CRM system dashboard for doctors. The main task was to create our own CRM system for patient management.

