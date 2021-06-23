DigitEMB

BEAR PAW EMBROIDERY DESIGN

Shop Now: https://shop.digitemb.com/p/digitize-bear-paw-embroidery-design/

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-20805

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.80 in | H: 2.49 in | 96.5×63.2 mm | Stitches: 9759
Hoop Size: 5×5 | W: 4.80 in | H: 3.15 in | 121.9×80.0 mm | Stitches: 13834
Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 5.80 in | H: 3.78 in | 147.3×96.0 mm | Stitches: 18518
Hoop Size: 8×8 | W: 7.80 in | H: 5.07 in | 198.1×128.7 mm | Stitches: 29894

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, JEF+, PCS, PEC, PES, SEW, TAP, VIP, VP3, VP4, XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 3 | Color(s) Changes: 8

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
