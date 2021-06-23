Luthfan Mazida

Minawalker Logo

Luthfan Mazida
Luthfan Mazida
  • Save
Minawalker Logo identity design modern art logo branding minimalist modern simple consulting leader luxury gold monoline logo geometric logo initial logo letter w logo letter m logo mw logo
Download color palette

Minawalker Leadership Logo Design
The concept of this logo consists of the letters M and W abstract

Contact me if you want to hire me :

Email | WhatsApp

Another portfolio check here :

Instagram | Behance | Ready Logo

Luthfan Mazida
Luthfan Mazida

More by Luthfan Mazida

View profile
    • Like