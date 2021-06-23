Paweł Barket

Icon set for the bike park 🚵🏻‍♂️ database portal

Paweł Barket
Paweł Barket
  • Save
Icon set for the bike park 🚵🏻‍♂️ database portal filters search webdesign bike school bike wash train chair gondola wash mountain bike icons set icons
Download color palette

Hi Dribbbler 👋

Check out a few icons of my first set. I created them for the bike park database portal, where mountain bike fans 🚵🏻‍♂️ can search, and learn about new places to shred.

🥰 Hope you like it!

Paweł Barket
Paweł Barket
Pairing business goals with customer experience 🍯

More by Paweł Barket

View profile
    • Like