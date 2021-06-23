SPORTY GIRL FLAT CHARACTER. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

Summer Adobe Illustrator Tutorial!

Today I will show you how to draw a sporty girl flat character with a big body in Adobe Illustrator. You don't need a sketch or a photo for this. We will draw almost the entire character (90%) using ovals and rectangles and some details with Pen tool.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHCFodjGopg

Come and Learn!

Elena :))))