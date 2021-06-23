Elena Baryshkina

SPORTY GIRL FLAT CHARACTER. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

SPORTY GIRL FLAT CHARACTER. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial body huge big fat graphic design character flat girl summer holiday design illustration vector
Summer Adobe Illustrator Tutorial!

Today I will show you how to draw a sporty girl flat character with a big body in Adobe Illustrator. You don't need a sketch or a photo for this. We will draw almost the entire character (90%) using ovals and rectangles and some details with Pen tool.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHCFodjGopg

