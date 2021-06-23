Anastasia Doroshenko

Fashion from 1850 to 2000

Visual display of various styles of clothing from 1850 to 2000 in chronological order.
Визуальное отображения различных стилей одежды начиная с 1850 до 2000 года в хронологической последовательности.
You can see the whole project on my behance : https://www.behance.net/anastasdoroshe

