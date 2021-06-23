Usage Was React

A study in 2020 showed that the usage of React was80% and had a satisfaction level of 88%. Ranking highest among other front-end frameworks like Vue,

Angular and Svelte. Additionally, Reactjs ranks at the top according to Google trends when compared to Vue and Angular.

https://www.communicationcrafts.com/reactjs-vs-react-native/?cc=com&?utm_source=dribbble &utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=Reactjs-VS-React-Native-Two-Sides-of-the-Same-Coin