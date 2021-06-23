Shilpi Sahu

Loan Calculator

Shilpi Sahu
Shilpi Sahu
  • Save
Loan Calculator mobile app figma ui loan dailyui calculator
Download color palette

#dailyui004
Designed a calculator specially a Loan Calculator through an App. for mobile.
Let me know your feedback for the same.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Shilpi Sahu
Shilpi Sahu

More by Shilpi Sahu

View profile
    • Like