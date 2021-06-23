Kawshik Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan Vector Portrait

Kawshik Ghosh
Kawshik Ghosh
  • Save
Shah Rukh Khan Vector Portrait photoshop illustrator adobe portrait srk digital art graphic design khan shahrukh logo illustration design art vector illustration vectorart vector portrait illustration adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette

This is the vector representation of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. I used Adobe Illustrator for the portrait and Adobe Photoshop for the background.

Kawshik Ghosh
Kawshik Ghosh

More by Kawshik Ghosh

View profile
    • Like