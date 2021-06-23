Arslan RD

Food App UI/UX

Food App UI/UX
Here I am presenting you my Food app design. I hope that you gonna like it. I really need your reviews on this design regarding UI/UX. You can order your favorite food on your place. You can find your favorite restaurants and you can apply filters as well. Please keep supporting by press L.
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
