Alex Eletskiy

Glasses shop. Mobile app.

Alex Eletskiy
Alex Eletskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
Glasses shop. Mobile app. clean app minimal blog mobile app home screen home page sun glasses product design news dark mode interface ui dark theme
Download color palette

If you are looking for app design I’m always available for job! Contact me here:
E-mail: eletskiy10@gmail.com
Skype: alexandereletskiy

Follow me on:
Facebook
Instagram
Behance
Linkedin

Thanks for your time - Don't forget to click "LIKE"
Have a nice day.

Dbce4dc273a8f53221b91b2a427a57ab
Rebound of
Mobile app glasses shop
By Alex Eletskiy
Alex Eletskiy
Alex Eletskiy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Eletskiy

View profile
    • Like