Alan Jacob George

Kumar L Santosh Stationery

Alan Jacob George
Alan Jacob George
  • Save
Kumar L Santosh Stationery modern art luxury business white blue bottle hangtag postcard envelope pattern stationery personal branding branding render clean minimal graphic design design
Download color palette

Santosh's luxurious stationery laid out. Check out the branding at https://www.behance.net/gallery/116473537/Kumar-L-Santosh.

Alan Jacob George
Alan Jacob George

More by Alan Jacob George

View profile
    • Like