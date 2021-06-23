Andreansyah Setiawan

LSPR University Website - an Exploration

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan
  • Save
LSPR University Website - an Exploration minimalist modern education web design landing page university school website
Download color palette

LSPR known with its presence of school that social media influencer goes to. Cause there are a lot of them going to this school. Tried to reimagining their website with some modern/minimalist touch.

What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan

More by Andreansyah Setiawan

View profile
    • Like