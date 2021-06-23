AR panel for scooters

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
I’m excited to share this AR panel for electric scooters that can provide users with a superior experience! Using it you can see the battery level, weather forecast and, most importantly, get precise navigation to your destination.
What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments and press "L" to show some love💛
