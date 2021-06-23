AR panel for scooters

Hi Dribbblers!

I’m excited to share this AR panel for electric scooters that can provide users with a superior experience! Using it you can see the battery level, weather forecast and, most importantly, get precise navigation to your destination.

What do you think about it?

