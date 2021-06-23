Job Portal Mobile App for University Students

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As university students, they face various problems during their first job application. Most of the companies want to experience work. However, like freshly graduated, they don't have any experience at all in the working environment. To solve the issue, most of the reputed university has their Career counselor to help the student take the first step in the working world. They provide all the help to help them choose which company is better or apply for a job that is getting them hired. Here a concept Mobile Application Design for North South University students for their career.
