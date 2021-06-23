Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marita Kvam

Budget app UI

Marita Kvam
Marita Kvam
Hire Me
  • Save
Budget app UI ux economy finance illustration simple app design icon design mobile design personal finance app finance app money budget app color gradients minimalistic design design mobile app mobile app design app graphic design
Budget app UI ux economy finance illustration simple app design icon design mobile design personal finance app finance app money budget app color gradients minimalistic design design mobile app mobile app design app graphic design
Budget app UI ux economy finance illustration simple app design icon design mobile design personal finance app finance app money budget app color gradients minimalistic design design mobile app mobile app design app graphic design
Download color palette
  1. budget-app-dribbble.png
  2. budget-app-large-dribbble.png
  3. budget-detail-dribbble.png

Hi 👋😄
Here's a super minimalistic budget app design 💵
I'm here focusing on playing around with gradient variations and design simplicity.
Hope you guys like it!
-----------------------
Want to work with us?
Visit https://ekkodesign.no or contact us at hei@ekkodesign.no

Marita Kvam
Marita Kvam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Marita Kvam

View profile
    • Like