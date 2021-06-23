Davor Butorac

OXYT Behance Project

OXYT Behance Project logo dizajner logo redesign icon design logo folio logo colleciton brand identity brand design logodesign logodesigner dbworkplay design icon visual identity symbol logomark logo branding
It's finally time for the new Behance case study!

OXYT Media Ltd is offering online education for individuals that work within Customer Experience. Their job-tailored courses are designed to help you reach the next steps in your career.⁣

Keywords: Letter O, Media, Education, Transformation, Progress, Elevation
Style: Modern, Clean, Abstract

https://lnkd.in/g4wxQQT

Looking to start a new design project?

Contact: info@dbworkplay.com

Thank you!

Freelance Logo Designer. Available Worldwide.
