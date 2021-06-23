OXYT Behance Project

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It's finally time for the new Behance case study!
OXYT Media Ltd is offering online education for individuals that work within Customer Experience. Their job-tailored courses are designed to help you reach the next steps in your career.
Keywords: Letter O, Media, Education, Transformation, Progress, Elevation
Style: Modern, Clean, Abstract
Behance project link
https://lnkd.in/g4wxQQT
Thank you!