OXYT Behance Project

It's finally time for the new Behance case study!

OXYT Media Ltd is offering online education for individuals that work within Customer Experience. Their job-tailored courses are designed to help you reach the next steps in your career.⁣

Keywords: Letter O, Media, Education, Transformation, Progress, Elevation

Style: Modern, Clean, Abstract

Behance project link

https://lnkd.in/g4wxQQT

Looking to start a new design project?

Contact: info@dbworkplay.com

Thank you!