lukasdedi

hand drawn floral seamless pattern

lukasdedi
lukasdedi
  • Save
hand drawn floral seamless pattern beautiful spring background frame decoration flower vector watercolor pattern seamless vintage floral illustration card design invitation wedding
Download color palette

------------------------------------
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
------------------------------------
elegant floral and leaves seamless pattern in 500x500 px and scalable with editable background and flowers

-------
SIZE
-------
500x500px

----------------------------
WHAT'S INCLUDED
----------------------------
- Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG

Feel free to send me a message or leave a comment if you have any questions or concerns
Thank you for choosing my shop​​​​​​​

——————
DOWNLOAD
——————
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1420487-hand-drawn-floral-seamless-pattern#gtmPos=22>mList=14

lukasdedi
lukasdedi

More by lukasdedi

View profile
    • Like