Snapchat Discover Show - Character Design

Download color palette
  1. Frame 1415.png
  2. Frame 1417.png
  3. Frame 1421.png
  4. Frame 1418.png
  5. Frame 1420.png

It was great fun coming up with the style for the different characters for Snapchat's project.
Went ahead with a vibrant fresh colour palette to balance out the informational nature of the episodes. Both the episodes have a consistent graphic style but with different complimentary colour palettes.

Which one do you prefer? ☀️

You can take a look at the whole project on Behance👈

Illustrator & Visual Designer
