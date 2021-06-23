Bohdan Harbaruk

Oxford Heartbeat – Logo Design

Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
Hire Me
  • Save
Oxford Heartbeat – Logo Design transition lines analyze scan beat heart heartbeat branding sign mark logotype logo med medical
Download color palette

Logo for a medical company that allows surgeons to analyze scans faster and more accurately. https://oxfordheartbeat.com/

The logo was done in cooperation with https://pony.studio/

Let's work together!
✉️ harbaruk@gmail.com

Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
logo designer focused on unique, simple & timeless solutions
Hire Me

More by Bohdan Harbaruk

View profile
    • Like