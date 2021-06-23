lukasdedi

floral and leaves seamless pattern

floral and leaves seamless pattern template beautiful background frame decoration flower vector watercolor pattern seamless logo vintage floral illustration card design invitation wedding spring
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
elegant floral and leaves seamless pattern in 500x500 px and scalable with editable background and flowers

SIZE
500x500px

WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG

DOWNLOAD
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1411707-beautiful-sunflower-and-chrysanthemum-seamless-pat#gtmPos=32>mList=14

