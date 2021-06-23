Design Tip - IG Post Content

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Design is not just art! 😎
Tip by: @jelena.jankovic91
Yes, your design should look great and be appealing for your users. One thing that is crucial is if your design has enough value for them! This is why sometimes when you create something or try something new that just looks mind blowing, you still have that feeling that something is missing.
Think about this for a little bit and share your thoughts in the comments! 😊