Fitness App

Fitness App clean app ui figmadesign design figma
Training plays an important role in our life as it keeps us healthy and active. Therefore, we are happy to present you our fitness mobile app concept that will help you to stay in a good physical shape. The percentage indicator is dynamic and changes color based on user progress.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
