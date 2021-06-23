🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
------------------------------------
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
------------------------------------
elegant floral and leaves seamless pattern in 500x500 px and scalable with editable background and flowers
-------
SIZE
-------
500x500px
----------------------------
WHAT'S INCLUDED
----------------------------
- Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG
Feel free to send me a message or leave a comment if you have any questions or concerns
Thank you for choosing my shop
——————
DOWNLOAD
——————
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1435867-watercolor-floral-and-leaves-seamless-pattern#gtmPos=2>mList=14