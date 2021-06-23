Joyanto Joy

Feminine Fashion Logo- IEPP

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
Feminine Fashion Logo- IEPP feminine brand fashion brand fashion nailpolish logo leapistic logo woman logo ladies logo stylish logo fashion logo feminine logo pattern brandidentity branding brand logo design design logo
Download color palette

Brand Name- IEPP
==============
This is a feminine fashion brand. They mainly sells feminine cosmetics. I have designed their branding design, pattern design. social media designs and stationery designs.

#stationery #logo #pattern #brand #branding #cosmetics #ladies #women #woman #girl #feminine #fashion #stylish #sampoo #soap #bubble #leapistic

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like