Backside of OVOU Digital Business Card

Backside of OVOU Digital Business Card
Plastic black card and matt black package.

You are more than a phone number on a piece of paper. Instantly connect, be remembered, and let people learn more about you by using OVOU Card.

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Unboxing OVOU Digital Business Card. Open matt black package
