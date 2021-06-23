Lucian Radu

Ram Logo

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Hire Me
  • Save
Ram Logo black monochrom abstract unique animal bighorn horns trucking goat sheep emblem ram illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo
Download color palette

Ram logo design for a trucking company named "BTQ".

If you're interested in working together, get in touch:

contact@unomdesign.com

Hit "L" if you like my work!

You can also check my Instagram account.

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Logo & Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Lucian Radu

View profile
    • Like