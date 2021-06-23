Joyanto Joy

Feminine Fashion Brand- IEPP

Feminine Fashion Brand- IEPP woman logo stylish logo red logo typography simple logo elegant logo ladies logo feminine logo fashion logo feminine fashion logo desinger design pattern design pattern logo design logo
Brand Name- IEPP
This is a feminine fashion brand. They mainly sells feminine cosmetics. I have designed their branding design, pattern design. social media designs and stationery designs.

#stationery #logo #pattern #brand #branding #cosmetics #ladies #women #woman #girl #feminine #fashion #stylish #sampoo #soap #bubble #nailpolish #lipstic #ladies_fashion

