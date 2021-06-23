Diego Souza

Net Bank online banking app concept

Diego Souza
Diego Souza
  • Save
Net Bank online banking app concept app concept bank branding design ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys!

I want to share a bank app design concept I've designed. Focused on the minimalism but modern look! Hope you guys like it.

Feel free to give me some feedback,

Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Diego Souza
Diego Souza

More by Diego Souza

View profile
    • Like