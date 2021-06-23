DigitEMB

Bear Face Embroidery Design

Bear Face Embroidery Design
Download color palette

BEAR FACE EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

Shop Now : https://shop.digitemb.com/p/bear-face-digital-embroidery-design/

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-23031

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 5.02 in | H: 4.91 in | 127.5×124.7 mm | Stitches: 13949

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3, XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 1 | Color(s) Changes: 0

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
