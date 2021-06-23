Katia Stukota

Meet Gabi

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota
  • Save
Meet Gabi adobe character animator .ai character art woman female flat vector character animation animation illustration character design download character animator character puppet
Download color palette

This is Gabi - Our New Customizable Female Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

Gabi can walk, lipsync your words, turn her head, express emotions, wave, give thumbs up, exercise and perform a bunch of other gestures and animations.

Gabi comes with many different hairstyles, outfits,and accessories that can be mixed and matched.

You can download Gabi at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/gabi-female-puppet/

Hope you like Gabi ❤!

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota

More by Katia Stukota

View profile
    • Like