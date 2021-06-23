RamdanSy.

Music App

RamdanSy.
RamdanSy.
  • Save
Music App popular minimalist modern design uiux ui inspiration dailyui mobile mobile ui mobile design listening song app song music app music
Download color palette

Hey Everyone! This is Music App 🤘

The application will help you find the best songs for your listening and make you enjoy it. Hope you liked it!❤️

Press "L" if you like my design or press the comment box if you have any suggestions about this UI Design.
Don't forget to follow my dribbble account to see my UI design journey.
---
I'm available for new projects part time or full time.

Thanks

RamdanSy.
RamdanSy.

More by RamdanSy.

View profile
    • Like