Joyanto Joy

Feminine Fashion Brand- IEPP

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
Feminine Fashion Brand- IEPP iconic logo business logo minimalist logo professional logo cream eyeliner nailpolish leapistic spray logo cosmetic logo ladies logo woman fashion logo feminine fashion logo fashion logo feminine logo branding brand logo design design logo
Download color palette

Brand Name- IEPP
==============
This is a feminine fashion brand. They mainly sells feminine cosmetics. I have designed their branding design, pattern design. social media designs and stationery designs.

#stationery #logo #pattern #brand #branding #cosmetics #ladies #women #woman #girl #feminine #fashion #stylish #sampoo #soap #bubble #eye_liner #lipstic #nail_polish #cream #spray #losson #facewash

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like