cherry blossom watercolor wedding card set

cherry blossom watercolor wedding card set beautiful spring background frame decoration flower vector graphic design branding ui logo vintage floral illustration card design invitation wedding
DESCRIPTION
cherry blossom watercolor wedding card set, can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to edit!

WHAT’S INCLUDED
Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG
– Background color can be changed
– Editable font

FONT USED
- George Signature Regular by Creatype Studio
- Baskerville Font
- Regatto Bold Font by Wahyu&Sani Co

DOWNLOAD
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1427972-cherry-blossom-watercolor-wedding-card-set#gtmPos=10>mList=14

