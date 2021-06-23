Bcompliant - Property Dashboard (Redesign Concept)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bcompliant believes that there is a better way to understand the properties you own. Real estate compliance should be easy, and they are here for you through reliable connections, amazing results, and trusted experiences.
💻Bcompliant website (for more information on the company):
https://www.bcompliant.com/
📌 Design process:
• Analysis of UX weeknesses and what modern design trends can be applied
• Wireframing
• UI concept design
• Applying UI concept to wireframe
• Prototyping and presentation
📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency
📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com