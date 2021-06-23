ALMAX Design Agency

Bcompliant - Property Dashboard (Redesign Concept)

Bcompliant - Property Dashboard (Redesign Concept) admin dashboard design research design ux ui figma compliance real estate managment property
Bcompliant believes that there is a better way to understand the properties you own. Real estate compliance should be easy, and they are here for you through reliable connections, amazing results, and trusted experiences.

💻Bcompliant website (for more information on the company):
https://www.bcompliant.com/

📌 Design process:
• Analysis of UX weeknesses and what modern design trends can be applied
• Wireframing
• UI concept design
• Applying UI concept to wireframe
• Prototyping and presentation

📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency

📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com

