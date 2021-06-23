Msugh Dauda

#Dailyui 045 #uiuxdesigns info cards

Msugh Dauda
Msugh Dauda
  • Save
#Dailyui 045 #uiuxdesigns info cards vector branding logo illustration graphic design web app ui ux design
Download color palette

had to get inspired by my town to create this, I hope you love it, hit L key

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Msugh Dauda
Msugh Dauda

More by Msugh Dauda

View profile
    • Like